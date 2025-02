Azerbaijani athlete Isgandar Asgarov has achieved a new record.

Asgarov made his mark in Sofia, Bulgaria, where he competed in the Balkan Championship for athletes under 20, Idman.biz reports.

He secured success in the 800-meter race, crossing the finish line in 1 minute 59.72 seconds. This result now stands as a new national record for Azerbaijani athletes under 18.

The record is currently undergoing the official verification process.

Idman.biz