Nazim Babayev: "I expected a better result"

"I thought my result would be better," said Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev in an interview with Report about winning a bronze medal at the tournament held in Sabadell, Spain.

Idman.biz reports that the 27-year-old athlete, who made a successful performance in the long jump event, mentioned that his motivation for the competition was high: "This was the first tournament of the season. I felt better, and I came to the arena motivated. I was well-prepared. But sometimes, after a 3-4-month break, the first competitions don’t give you the desired result."

Babayev expressed confidence that he would achieve higher-quality results in the current season: "We still have more competitions ahead. On January 25, the Winter Athletics Tour Gold level series will take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. I’ve been invited to participate, and I will compete. My plan is to be in the top 3 there as well. That is my goal. After that, I aim to improve my result to around 7.80 and 7.90 meters and qualify for the European Championship."

Nazim Babayev finished in third place with a result of 7.44 meters.

Idman.biz