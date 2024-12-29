Rufat Hasanov: "Our initial goal was participation, now we’re focused on achieving top results" - INTERVIEW

Triterra has achieved significant international success in 2024. Triathletes actively participated in Ironman events, setting new national records, and hosted international competitions in Baku.

In an interview with Idman.biz, club founder Rufat Hasanov reflected on the 2024 season.

- What were the most notable achievements of the club this year? What stands out the most?

- One of the most remarkable achievements was Triterra earning a record number of points in the Ironman club world rankings. Clubs are divided into divisions based on the number of participants, and Triterra competes in the division for clubs with up to 25 members. Over 5,000 clubs are registered worldwide, and in 2024, we ranked 155th, which is the best result among clubs from our region and CIS countries. We surpassed clubs from Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey, only falling behind one club from Russia. This is especially significant given the vast experience in triathlon in many of these countries. It’s a major achievement and a source of pride for us.



- What do you think contributed to this success?

- The key to our success has been the strategic management of our shareholders and the professional work of our head coach, Aleksandr Mordasov. This year, nearly 20 club members participated in official Ironman tournaments in countries such as Austria, Italy, Turkiye, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain, where they competed in the season's main event - the full-distance race in Barcelona. Special mention must be made of Aleksandr Mordasov, who finished 3rd in his age category in Turkey, and Marina Belaya, who achieved the same result in Oman. These accomplishments have boosted the club's reputation and increased our ranking points. Our initial goal was simply participation, but now we are focused on achieving top results.



- What other significant events did the club hold this year?

- This year, we hosted the Half Distance Ironwind for the third time, which is the largest triathlon event in the Caucasus. Nearly 200 athletes participated, with 125 international competitors. The positive feedback we received highlights the high level of organization. I would like to express my gratitude to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, for his support since our first event in 2021 when only 40 local athletes participated. A special thanks also goes to the Formula 1 Baku City Circuit team for their professional support in organizing the Ironwind races.



- Will the Ironwind race be held in 2025?

- It is likely that the race will be postponed to 2026. I can’t fully disclose the reasons yet, but this relates to a major triathlon tournament scheduled for 2025 in Azerbaijan. Our club will be preparing the maximum number of local athletes to support this event.



- Tell us about Teymur Faradov’s achievements in the Ironman distance...

- Teymur Faradov is the best triathlete in Azerbaijan in the Ironman distance. This year, he improved his time in Barcelona, completing the race in 9 hours and 37 minutes. The increasing competition in our sport in Azerbaijan is a positive development for all of us. Such competition drives the growth of triathlon, and we are confident that Teymur will further improve his achievements in the upcoming season.



- Triterra has also organized vertical running events for the third time. It seems to be gaining popularity?

- The race took place in one of the country's tallest business centers, Chinar Plaza. This exciting event emphasizes the importance of adapting urban lifestyle changes to sport. Vertical running is becoming increasingly popular, and we are confident that it will become an important part of our region’s sporting culture. In the coming year, Triterra plans to promote vertical running, organize new races, and attract more participants to this exciting sport.

Overall, Triterra is showing remarkable growth and becoming a model for triathlon in the region. We are looking forward to new victories and events in 2025!

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz