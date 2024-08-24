Yaylagul Ramazanova: "If they want to be strong and patient..."

24 August 2024
"Our arena is full today."

Yaylagul Ramazanova, the archer of the Azerbaijan national team, said this, Idman.biz reports.

She expressed her views on the national championship and championship, which started today. Ramazanova thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the federation for supporting them:

"They created such wonderful conditions for us. This sport is very nice. If they want to be strong and patient, they should practice archery. This sport is inertia, which means you can either win or lose. Everything depends on you and the weather. It is very gratifying that I introduced our country to the world in this sport."

