18 May 2026
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A Representative of Azerbaijan Elected to the Committee of World Archery Europe for the First Time - PHOTO

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18 May 2026 16:20
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A Representative of Azerbaijan Elected to the Committee of World Archery Europe for the First Time

On May 17, 2026, the 20th Congress of World Archery Europe was held in Antalya, Türkiye. Representatives from 38 European countries took part in the Congress, where issues related to the development of archery, the activities of federation committees, and the election of the organization’s new leadership were discussed, İdman.Biz reports.

The main event for Azerbaijan was the election of Farid Khalilov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation, to the Development and Technical Committee of World Archery Europe. The committee is responsible for matters related to the development and technical direction of archery among member countries.

It should be noted that the election of an Azerbaijani representative to an official committee of the Federation is an important milestone for Azerbaijani archery and another step toward the country’s more active involvement in the development of the sport at both national and international levels.

Following the voting process, Farid Khalilov received the required number of votes in the first round and was elected as a member of the committee, becoming the first representative of Azerbaijan in history to join an official committee of World Archery Europe.

The Congress also included elections for the new leadership of the Federation. After serving as President for 20 years, Mario Scarzella stepped down from his position. Hakan Çakıroğlu (Türkiye), who previously served as Vice President, was elected as the new President of World Archery Europe.

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