7 April 2025
EN

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani wrestlers win 3 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze - UPDATED - PHOTOS

Wrestling
News
7 April 2025 18:01
26
The Greco-Roman wrestling competitions at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games have concluded in Lucani, Serbia.

According to a report from an Idman.biz correspondent at the Games, 9 athletes from the Azerbaijani national team reached the podium across 10 weight categories.

Among them, Huseyn Amrahlı (38 kg) won the gold medal by defeating Volodimir Serjanyuk (Ukraine) in the final. Isfahan Hasanov (75 kg) claimed gold by defeating Martin Fodor (Serbia), and Zohrab Safarov (85 kg) earned gold by overcoming Amirreza Mehritalarposhti (Iran).

Ali Javadlı (41 kg) and Amin Mammadov (44 kg) secured silver medals after losing to Armin Ismaili (Iran) and Yusif Zarei (Iran), respectively.

Abdurahman Huseynli (48 kg), Gurban Majnunov (52 kg), Eldaniz Allahverdiyev (57 kg), and Ali Mammadov (68 kg) each won bronze medals after defeating their opponents: Drajan Tankosic (Serbia), Andrey Pelean (Romania), Daniil Shevchenko (Ukraine), and Petar Gavric (Serbia).

In total, our Greco-Roman wrestlers concluded the Gymnasiade with 3 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

This brings the total medal count for the Azerbaijani national team to 23, having previously earned 5 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

At the ongoing ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Lučani, Serbia, Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team has made a strong start.

According to Idman.biz’s correspondent at the Games, out of the 10 athletes competing in different weight categories, nine Azerbaijani wrestlers remain in contention for medals.

Under the guidance of coaches Abilfat Mammadov and Ilham Vazirov, five wrestlers have advanced to the finals: Huseyn Amrahli (38 kg), Ali Javadli (41 kg), Amin Mammadov (44 kg), Isfahan Hasanov (75 kg), and Zohrab Safarov (85 kg)
Meanwhile, four others — Gurban Majnunov (52 kg), Eldaniz Allahverdiyev (57 kg), Ali Mammadov (68 kg), and Abdurahman Huseynli (48 kg) — will compete for bronze.
So far, Team Azerbaijan has secured 11 medals at the event.

