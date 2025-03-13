Historic achievement by Azerbaijani wrestlers

The U23 Women's European Wrestling Championship in Tirana, Albania, has concluded with a remarkable result for Azerbaijan.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani female wrestlers delivered a historic performance, securing two gold medals at the U23 Championships for the first time ever. Elnura Mammadova (53 kg) and Gunay Humbatova (59 kg) dominated their weight categories, claiming the top spots on the podium.

Since the championship’s inception in 2015, Azerbaijan’s best result had been a single gold medal in any given year. However, this time, Elnura and Gunay made history by securing a Golden Double for the national team in Tirana.

In addition to the two golds, Asmar Cankurtaran (50 kg) also contributed to Azerbaijan’s success, winning a bronze medal.

Year Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals 2015 1 0 2 3 2016 1 1 3 5 2017 0 1 1 2 2018 0 0 0 0 2019 0 0 0 0 2021 0 0 0 0 2022 1 1 2 4 2023 0 1 2 3 2024 1 1 1 3 2025 2 0 1 3 Total 6 5 12 23

Azerbaijan's Medal Tally at the U23 European Championships:

Azerbaijan’s women's team finished 4th in the overall team rankings, earning 89 points. The top three teams were Turkiye (144 points), Ukraine (127 points), and Poland (93 points).

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz