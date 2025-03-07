Azerbaijani wrestlers set for U23 European Championship

The 2025 wrestling season is kicking off with one of the year’s most significant competitions.

The U23 European Wrestling Championship will take place in Tirana, Albania, from March 8 to 14 at the Feti Borova sports hall, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will compete in all three wrestling disciplines: freestyle, women’s, and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Freestyle Wrestling Team

The freestyle wrestlers will start the competition under the guidance of head coach Cəbrayıl Həsənov and coaches Taymuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov. The team includes:

57 kg – Rahman Imanov

61 kg – Jeyhun Allahverdiyev

65 kg – Murad Hagverdiyev

70 kg – Kanan Heybatov

74 kg – Aghanazar Novruzov

79 kg – Farid Jabbarov

86 kg – Arsenii Dzhioev

92 kg – Sadig Mustafazada

97 kg – Abduljalil Shabanov

125 kg – Yusif Dursunov



Women’s Wrestling Team

Next, interim head coach Toghrul Asgarov, along with Aghahuseyn Mustafayev and Solmaz Adilova, will lead the women’s team:

50 kg – Asmar Jankurtaran

53 kg – Elnura Mammadova

55 kg – Nargiz Samadova

57 kg – Gultakin Shirinova

59 kg – Gunay Gurbanova

62 kg – Birgul Soltanova

65 kg – Ruzanna Mammadova

Greco-Roman Wrestling Team



The championship will conclude with Greco-Roman wrestling, where Azerbaijan’s team is led by head coach Aleksandr Tarakanov, assistant coach Rovshan Bayramov, and coach Elvin Mursaliyev. The squad includes:

55 kg – Elmir Aliyev

60 kg – Huseyn Garibov

63 kg – Ziya Babashov

67 kg – Farid Khalilov

72 kg – Ruslan Nurullayev

77 kg – Khasay Hasanli

82 kg – Elmin Aliyev

87 kg – Joju Samadov

97 kg – Agil Musayev

130 kg – Aykhan Mardanov



The championship will also feature international referees Bashir Isazada and Habib Nurulu officiating matches.

