7 March 2025
Azerbaijani wrestlers set for U23 European Championship

7 March 2025 13:49
The 2025 wrestling season is kicking off with one of the year’s most significant competitions.

The U23 European Wrestling Championship will take place in Tirana, Albania, from March 8 to 14 at the Feti Borova sports hall, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will compete in all three wrestling disciplines: freestyle, women’s, and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Freestyle Wrestling Team
The freestyle wrestlers will start the competition under the guidance of head coach Cəbrayıl Həsənov and coaches Taymuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov. The team includes:

57 kg – Rahman Imanov
61 kg – Jeyhun Allahverdiyev
65 kg – Murad Hagverdiyev
70 kg – Kanan Heybatov
74 kg – Aghanazar Novruzov
79 kg – Farid Jabbarov
86 kg – Arsenii Dzhioev
92 kg – Sadig Mustafazada
97 kg – Abduljalil Shabanov
125 kg – Yusif Dursunov

Women’s Wrestling Team
Next, interim head coach Toghrul Asgarov, along with Aghahuseyn Mustafayev and Solmaz Adilova, will lead the women’s team:
50 kg – Asmar Jankurtaran
53 kg – Elnura Mammadova
55 kg – Nargiz Samadova
57 kg – Gultakin Shirinova
59 kg – Gunay Gurbanova
62 kg – Birgul Soltanova
65 kg – Ruzanna Mammadova
Greco-Roman Wrestling Team

The championship will conclude with Greco-Roman wrestling, where Azerbaijan’s team is led by head coach Aleksandr Tarakanov, assistant coach Rovshan Bayramov, and coach Elvin Mursaliyev. The squad includes:
55 kg – Elmir Aliyev
60 kg – Huseyn Garibov
63 kg – Ziya Babashov
67 kg – Farid Khalilov
72 kg – Ruslan Nurullayev
77 kg – Khasay Hasanli
82 kg – Elmin Aliyev
87 kg – Joju Samadov
97 kg – Agil Musayev
130 kg – Aykhan Mardanov

The championship will also feature international referees Bashir Isazada and Habib Nurulu officiating matches.

Idman.biz

