Azerbaijani wrestlers set for U23 European Championship

The 2025 wrestling season is kicking off with one of the year’s most significant competitions.
The U23 European Wrestling Championship will take place in Tirana, Albania, from March 8 to 14 at the Feti Borova sports hall, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijan will compete in all three wrestling disciplines: freestyle, women’s, and Greco-Roman wrestling.
Freestyle Wrestling Team
The freestyle wrestlers will start the competition under the guidance of head coach Cəbrayıl Həsənov and coaches Taymuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov. The team includes:
57 kg – Rahman Imanov
61 kg – Jeyhun Allahverdiyev
65 kg – Murad Hagverdiyev
70 kg – Kanan Heybatov
74 kg – Aghanazar Novruzov
79 kg – Farid Jabbarov
86 kg – Arsenii Dzhioev
92 kg – Sadig Mustafazada
97 kg – Abduljalil Shabanov
125 kg – Yusif Dursunov
Women’s Wrestling Team
Next, interim head coach Toghrul Asgarov, along with Aghahuseyn Mustafayev and Solmaz Adilova, will lead the women’s team:
50 kg – Asmar Jankurtaran
53 kg – Elnura Mammadova
55 kg – Nargiz Samadova
57 kg – Gultakin Shirinova
59 kg – Gunay Gurbanova
62 kg – Birgul Soltanova
65 kg – Ruzanna Mammadova
Greco-Roman Wrestling Team
The championship will conclude with Greco-Roman wrestling, where Azerbaijan’s team is led by head coach Aleksandr Tarakanov, assistant coach Rovshan Bayramov, and coach Elvin Mursaliyev. The squad includes:
55 kg – Elmir Aliyev
60 kg – Huseyn Garibov
63 kg – Ziya Babashov
67 kg – Farid Khalilov
72 kg – Ruslan Nurullayev
77 kg – Khasay Hasanli
82 kg – Elmin Aliyev
87 kg – Joju Samadov
97 kg – Agil Musayev
130 kg – Aykhan Mardanov
The championship will also feature international referees Bashir Isazada and Habib Nurulu officiating matches.
Idman.biz