8 February 2025
Gunay Gurbanova: “We will achieve many firsts with Togrul Askerov”

8 February 2025 15:35
Gunay Gurbanova: “We will achieve many firsts with Togrul Askerov”

“I came to become a champion and I succeeded.”

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), who won a gold medal at the Zagreb Open, told Idman.biz.

She assessed her performance in the rating tournament: “I went to this competition specifically to demonstrate all my skills. Even though I finished the junior age group a few months ago, this did not stop me. My biggest and most difficult opponent was myself. I first defeated myself.”

Gurbanova emphasized that her success in Zagreb will be a great motivation for her in future competitions: “I prepared for this competition with such confidence and enthusiasm that I was clearly focused on the championship. But the most important factor is the confidence of my personal coach, the head coach of the national team, Togrul Askerov, in me. Together we will achieve many firsts. The European Championship for wrestlers under 23 is coming up. My main goal right now is to win the highest place there.”

In the rating tournament held in the Croatian capital Zagreb, Gurbanova defeated her teammate Alyona Kolesnik and climbed to the top of the podium.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

