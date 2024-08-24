24 August 2024
EN

World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium

Wrestling
News
24 August 2024 09:00
57
World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

On the fifth day of the World Cup, the fight of female wrestlers ended, Idman.biz reports.

3 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team went to the carpet for medals. All three of them competed for 3rd place.

U-17 World Championship
Women's wrestling
40 kg
Nazrin Ahmadli, who lost in the semi-finals, wrestled for the bronze medal. His opponent was Szentpal Vivien from Hungary. Nazrin, who won with a score of 11:6, finished the championship in the 3rd place.

6️1️ kg
Gunay Gurbanova also competed for the 3rd place. Rajnita (India), a national member who failed to reach the final, challenged her in the bronze match. Gurbanova won bronze with a score of 6:2.

6️9️ kg
Zahra Karimzade will continue to fight for a medal. Azerbaijani wrestler clarified his relationship with Turkish Jin Ilayda for the 3rd place. Azerbaijani representative won the bronze with a score of 6:4

Azerbaijan national team went to the World Cup with 6 female wrestlers and 3 of them left the competition without a medal.

Idman.biz

Related news

The best RESULT of Azerbaijan national team in the world championship in the last 9 years
11:31
Wrestling

The best RESULT of Azerbaijan national team in the world championship in the last 9 years

The women's wrestling competition at the U-17 World Championship held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, has been concluded
Azerbaijani world champion: "It's hard to express my feelings when our national anthem is played"
23 August 11:02
Wrestling

Azerbaijani world champion: "It's hard to express my feelings when our national anthem is played"

"I am proudly returning to my country as a world champion."
Taleh Israfilov evaluated the performance of our wrestlers at the World Championship
22 August 15:48
Wrestling

Taleh Israfilov evaluated the performance of our wrestlers at the World Championship

"The World Championship went very well."
Azerbaijani two-time world champion: "I try to learn from them"
22 August 13:22
Wrestling

Azerbaijani two-time world champion: "I try to learn from them"

"My most difficult match at the World Championship was in the final"
Turan and Aykhan became World Champions
21 August 20:22
Wrestling

Turan and Aykhan became World Champions

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, Jordan
World Championship: Esra Mammadli in the semifinals
21 August 15:53
Wrestling

World Championship: Esra Mammadli in the semifinals

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, Jordan

Most read

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days
21 August 14:45
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days

Dinamo Zagreb was the second team to beat Qarabag by a big score in the Champions League
Turan and Aykhan became World Champions
21 August 20:22
Wrestling

Turan and Aykhan became World Champions

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, Jordan
Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO
22 August 22:50
Azerbaijan football

Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO

Zire played its next match in the European Cup
The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced
21 August 18:57
Volleyball

The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced

The matches of the tournament will be held in Austria