World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

On the fifth day of the World Cup, the fight of female wrestlers ended, Idman.biz reports.

3 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team went to the carpet for medals. All three of them competed for 3rd place.

U-17 World Championship

Women's wrestling

40 kg

Nazrin Ahmadli, who lost in the semi-finals, wrestled for the bronze medal. His opponent was Szentpal Vivien from Hungary. Nazrin, who won with a score of 11:6, finished the championship in the 3rd place.

6️1️ kg

Gunay Gurbanova also competed for the 3rd place. Rajnita (India), a national member who failed to reach the final, challenged her in the bronze match. Gurbanova won bronze with a score of 6:2.

6️9️ kg

Zahra Karimzade will continue to fight for a medal. Azerbaijani wrestler clarified his relationship with Turkish Jin Ilayda for the 3rd place. Azerbaijani representative won the bronze with a score of 6:4

Azerbaijan national team went to the World Cup with 6 female wrestlers and 3 of them left the competition without a medal.

