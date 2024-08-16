The team of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the World Championship has been announced

The team of the Azerbaijan national team that will participate in the U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which will be held in Amman, Jordan, has been announced.

Greco-Roman wrestling competition will start in the first days of the World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of senior coach Taleh Israfilov, coaches Nazim Ahmadov and Rasim Agayev, Shahid Nabiyev (45 kg), Amrah Amrahov (48 kg), Turan Dashdamirov (51 kg), Ali Nazarov (55 kg), Aykhan Javadov (60 kg), Emil Abdullayev ( 65 kg), Yusif Ahmadli (71 kg), Orkhan Hajiyev (80 kg), Said Pashayev (92 kg) and Abdullah Hasanov (110 kg) will try to succeed.

Later, the students of senior coach Rovshan Umudov and coach Hasrat Mammadyarov will join the fight. Nazrin Ahmadli (40 kg), Esra Mammadli (49 kg), Fatima Bayramova (53 kg), Fidan Babayeva (57 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (61 kg) and Zahra Karimzade (69 kg) took part in the girls' team.

In the last days of the WC, free wrestlers will take to the mat. Under the leadership of senior coach Asgarkhan Novruzov, coaches Vahid Mammadov and Yashar Aliyev, Ravan Hasanzade (45 kg), Hajihuseyn Ahmadzade (48 kg), Muhammed Ismayilov (51 kg), Huseyn Huseynov (55 kg), Huseyn Ismayilov (60 kg), Isa Yusibov ( 65 kg), Nihad Abasov (71 kg), Muhammad Abbaszade (80 kg), Farhad Suleymanli (92 kg) and Mukhamad Gantemirov (110 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

Meetings will start every day at 09:30 Baku time. Matches for medals will start at 17:00.

Tural Aliyev and Habib Nurulu, one of Azerbaijani first-class judges, will protect justice in the World Championship.

576 teenagers are expected to participate in the World Cup, which will be held from August 19 to 25.

