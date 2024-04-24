Frank Chamizo: "I will find the strength to put injustice behind me"

"Thank you, UWW, for telling us what we already know."

Idman.biz reports that these were expressed by the Italian freestyle wrestler Frank Chamizo.

He said in his post on the social network that he was dissatisfied with the decisions of the UWW Disciplinary Committee regarding his meeting with Turan Bayramov at the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling held in Baku: “Thank you, UWW, for telling us what we already know. It cost me four years of work and they were given 5 months of suspension. How do these referees look at themselves in the mirror? Brother, God is watching all of us. I will continue to work hard and seek the strength to endure this injustice."

It should be noted that the Disciplinary Committee upheld the result of the meeting and imposed various punishments on the referees of the meeting. Carpet referee Roman Pavlov and referee İbrahim Cicioglu have been suspended from all competitions until the end of the year. Ali Sayvan, the other justice representatives appointed to the meeting, were disqualified until October 30, while Alexey Bazulin, Kamel Bouaziz, and Kase Gossel were disqualified until June 30.

