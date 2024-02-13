Taleh Mammadov's career is in question – REASON

"I had a serious operation. It will take 9 months to 1 year to recover."

Taleh Mammadov, Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The 35-year-old wrestler, who fights at 63 kg, is suffering from an injury. The winner of the European and world championships said that despite his age and injuries, he does not intend to end his career: "If I recover and everything goes well, I will continue wrestling next year. After that, management and coaches will decide. We already have a young athlete in almost my weight. If they live up to expectations, maybe they will perform at 63 kg. It is not yet known whether I will leave wrestling or not."

Emin Aga

Idman.biz