Wednesday’s transfer rumors

The current transfer news, rumors and gossips has been collected.

Idman.biz has collected some of the most important football gossips according to the websites.

1. Chelsea to snub Fulham approach for Armando Broja amid Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney interest

The striker has no desire to leave the Blues and is set to be given a more prominent role (Evening Standard)

2. Arsenal willing to sanction Aaron Ramsdale exit at end of season

Chelsea and Newcastle among clubs interested in Ramsdale (90min)

3. Van de Beek wants Manchester United exit

Donny van de Beek has revealed his desire to make a January move away from Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

4. Everton have delayed new contract talks with manager Sean Dyche

This was because of the uncertainty created by the club's 10-point deduction (Mail Online)

5. Paris St-Germain are ready to sell Hugo Ekitike in January

Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace among a number of Premier League sides to have previously expressed an interest in the 21-year-old French striker. (Sun)

6. Arsenal are considering a January move for Slovenia and RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, 20.

Arsenal have Benjamin Sesko under consideration ahead of the January transfer window

7. England Under-17 forward Mason Cotcher has been training with Arsenal's first-team squad after leaving Sunderland

The Gunners face competition from Rangers for the 17-year-old's signature. (BBC Sport)

8. Timo Werner’s stance on a January move to Manchester United revealed

Timo Werner is prepared to stay at RB Leipzig and fight for his place in the side rather than move to Manchester United in January. (Metro)

Idman.biz