29 November 2023
Wednesday’s transfer rumors

29 November 2023 13:32
Wednesday's transfer rumors

The current transfer news, rumors and gossips has been collected.

Idman.biz has collected some of the most important football gossips according to the websites.

1. Chelsea to snub Fulham approach for Armando Broja amid Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney interest

The striker has no desire to leave the Blues and is set to be given a more prominent role (Evening Standard)

2. Arsenal willing to sanction Aaron Ramsdale exit at end of season

Chelsea and Newcastle among clubs interested in Ramsdale (90min)

3. Van de Beek wants Manchester United exit

Donny van de Beek has revealed his desire to make a January move away from Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

4. Everton have delayed new contract talks with manager Sean Dyche

This was because of the uncertainty created by the club's 10-point deduction (Mail Online)

5. Paris St-Germain are ready to sell Hugo Ekitike in January

Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace among a number of Premier League sides to have previously expressed an interest in the 21-year-old French striker. (Sun)

6. Arsenal are considering a January move for Slovenia and RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, 20.

Arsenal have Benjamin Sesko under consideration ahead of the January transfer window

7. England Under-17 forward Mason Cotcher has been training with Arsenal's first-team squad after leaving Sunderland

The Gunners face competition from Rangers for the 17-year-old's signature. (BBC Sport)

8. Timo Werner’s stance on a January move to Manchester United revealed

Timo Werner is prepared to stay at RB Leipzig and fight for his place in the side rather than move to Manchester United in January. (Metro)

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi have broken up
17:32
Neymar and Bruna Biancardi have broken up

The Al-Hilal and Brazil superstar's relationship with Bruna ends amid explicit messages
UEFA drops VAR who awarded PSG's controversial penalty against Newcastle
15:35
UEFA drops VAR who awarded PSG's controversial penalty against Newcastle

The VAR who awarded PSG's controversial added-time penalty against Newcastle has been removed from duty for another Champions League game on Wednesday
Marcus Edwards suffered a 'huge' car accident - FOTO
15:25
Marcus Edwards suffered a 'huge' car accident - FOTO

Former Tottenham star Marcus Edwards was involved in a car crash on his way to Sporting Lisbon training

The "tragic" death of former youth international Agyemang Diawusie
13:52
The "tragic" death of former youth international Agyemang Diawusie

Jahn Regensburg footballer Agyemang Diawusie has died aged 25
Radical changes in VAR - Rugby rules are brought to football
11:40
Radical changes in VAR - Rugby rules are brought to football

The next meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) was held in London
Controversial draw for PSG, "Atletico" and "Barcelona" in the next round - VIDEO
09:00
Controversial draw for PSG, "Atletico" and "Barcelona" in the next round - VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League group stage has started

