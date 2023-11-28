The price of tickets for the "Qarabag" - "Hacken" match - 250 manats

Tickets for the game "Qarabag" - "Hacken", which will be held in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, are on sale at iticket.az.

Idman.biz reports that the prices are 5, 20, 40 and 100 manats.

Tickets for VVIP C and VVIP D sectors are 250 AZN for fans who want to take advantage of VIP Lounge privileges.

Fans can buy tickets from the Fan-Shop of "Qarabag" on Park Boulevard, from the ticket offices of Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and Heydar Aliyev Palace, as well as from "iticket.az" sales points.

"Changan Azerbaijan" will sell VVIP, VIP and CAT 1 tickets.

It should be noted that the match will be held on December 14, at 21:45 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

Idman.biz