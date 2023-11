In the 13th round of the English Premier League, "Manchester United" striker Alejandro Garnacho was remembered for his unbelievable overhead Kick in the 3rd minute of the match against "Everton".

Idman.biz reports that the 19-year-old Argentine scored a fantastic goal with a scissor kick in the away game.

Alejandro's goal joy was also met with interest. His actions evoke Ronaldo.

The match ended with the victory of the guests (0:3).

