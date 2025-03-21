Ukraine reaches 90 wins – Path to 100

Ukraine, one of Azerbaijan's opponents in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, has achieved its 90th official match victory.

Ukraine made a stunning comeback against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League playoffs, scoring three goals in just 12 minutes to secure a 3-1 win, Idman.biz reports.

Ukraine's victories are distributed across major tournaments: 40 in World Cup finals and qualifiers, 39 in European Championship matches and 11 in the Nations League.

10 of these wins have come under the guidance of current head coach Serhiy Rebrov.

The match also saw a debut for 21-year-old Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk. Meanwhile, it marked the 70th cap for Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and the 60th appearance for Olympiacos forward Roman Yaremchuk.

