17 February 2024
EN

Xavi called the young player the future of Barca

World football
News
16 February 2024 22:27
Xavi called the young player the future of Barca

Barcelona head coach Xavi made a statement about Gavi.

Idman.biz reports that he said that the young player is the future of the club.

Recently, there have been reports that Gavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. PSG is trying to sign the 19-year-old midfielder. Xavi said: "Gavi must stay. Everything is clear here for me. He should be a part of the future of Barcelona".

It should be noted that the young player has took part in 15 games at Barcelona this season. He has a contract with the team until the summer of 2026.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

English expert: "Arsenal can win the Champions League"
16 February 21:48
World football

English expert: "Arsenal can win the Champions League"

England's veteran footballer Jamie Carragher announced his Champions League favorite
Qarabag former player: “We can beat Galatasaray” - VİDEO
16 February 17:58
Football

Qarabag former player: “We can beat Galatasaray” - VİDEO

"I think we can beat them too"
Qarabag’s three players in Europa League team of the week - FOTO
16 February 15:14
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag’s three players in Europa League team of the week - FOTO

The symbolic team of the first games of the play-offs of the Europa League has been announced
The best of the Europa League: Qarabag and its players ADVANTAGE
16 February 14:20
Azerbaijan football

The best of the Europa League: Qarabag and its players ADVANTAGE

Qarabag is ahead of everyone in regaining control of the ball
Qarabag scores the 200th goal in the European Cups – ANALYSIS
16 February 13:22
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag scores the 200th goal in the European Cups – ANALYSIS

Qarabag went down the history after the match against Braga

Gurban Gurbanov: "Don’t let this result deceive us"
16 February 12:51
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "Don’t let this result deceive us"

"It was a really interesting game."

Most read

Braga can play against Qarabag without a captain – REASON
15 February 09:57
Football

Braga can play against Qarabag without a captain – REASON

The match Braga - Qarabag will start at 00:00
Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO
15 February 17:19
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

He also expressed confidence that the freestyle wrestling team will live up to expectations and announced his expectations for the Olympic year
Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in jail for smuggling more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine
14 February 17:35
World football

Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in jail for smuggling more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine

Former Netherland star sentenced for his involvement in cocaine smuggling

Braga defender: "5:0 or 6:0 outcome would be excellent"
15 February 11:49
Football

Braga defender: "5:0 or 6:0 outcome would be excellent"

We have to understand that this is the first match and there will be a return match