Xavi called the young player the future of Barca

Barcelona head coach Xavi made a statement about Gavi.

Idman.biz reports that he said that the young player is the future of the club.

Recently, there have been reports that Gavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. PSG is trying to sign the 19-year-old midfielder. Xavi said: "Gavi must stay. Everything is clear here for me. He should be a part of the future of Barcelona".

It should be noted that the young player has took part in 15 games at Barcelona this season. He has a contract with the team until the summer of 2026.

