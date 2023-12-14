Barcelona is tracking Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

The Spanish giants have sent scouts to watch Manchester United striker Greenwood in action during his loan spell at Getafe.

Along with Barcelona, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have also had scouts watching the 22-year-old's matches this campaign, Idman.biz reports according to talkSPORT.

Getafe are also keen to sign Greenwood permanently at the end of the season.

And they have a clause entitling them to 20 per cent of any fee if he is sold to another club.

It should be noted that when he was loaned to Getafe in the summer, United sources did not expect Greenwood to play for the club again.

Idman.biz