Footballer Paul Pogba faces four-year ban after failing second anti-doping test

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba's 'B' sample has confirmed the presence of testosterone, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.

The 30-year-old former Manchester United player, a World Cup winner in 2018, faces a ban of up to four years.

The original test by the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado) showed the presence of testosterone metabolites.

Idman.biz reports with referring to France24 that on Friday, Pogba learned that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on the previous day, had produced the same result.

The player's entourage declined to comment.

Under the World Anti-Doping Code, Pogba is liable to a four-year suspension, which could be halved if he proves that he was not at fault.

Idman.biz