Erik Ten Hag “Everyone has seen what happened on the pitch, I don’t have a comment”

Erik ten Hag’s post-match media briefing after Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea.

Idman.biz reports with referring to the Manchester United’s official website that he was asked about the match, decisions, game plan and so on: “Mctominay has the skills to arrive there in the right moment and then he has a very good finish”

Then he added his opinions about the game plan against Chelsea: “It's not hard, is it's a matter of organization so we have to get the players in the right positions and that is our job. That means that other players have to play deeper”

