2 December 2024
ISU representatives to visit Azerbaijan for Grand Prix preparations

2 December 2024 15:23
7
Representatives of the International Skating Union (ISU) will visit Azerbaijan to assess preparations for the 2025 Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix in Baku, according to Gunel Badalova, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

Idman.biz reports that speaking to Report, Badalova stated that preparations for the Grand Prix are ongoing:

"The Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix will be held in Baku in 2025. Existing infrastructure has been reviewed, and we are addressing areas that need improvement or development. ISU representatives will visit to conduct an inspection before the Grand Prix. Additionally, we plan to hold a domestic competition in April. Work is currently underway for both events."

This Grand Prix, scheduled for September 24–27 next year, will mark a historic first for Azerbaijan in figure skating.

Idman.biz

