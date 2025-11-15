Azerbaijani figure skater ranks in top 10 after short program at Lake Placid Grand Prix

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev has entered the top ten after the short program at the Grand Prix in Lake Placid, USA.

According to Idman.Biz, judges awarded him 75.87 points, allowing Litvintsev to maintain seventh place.

The Azerbaijani athlete is 0.26 points ahead of Italian skater Nicola Memola and trails Japanese skater Tatsuya Tsuboi by 1.81 points.

After the short program, Japanese skater Kazuki Tomono leads with 95.77 points, followed by France’s Kevin Aymoz with 93.56, and Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov in third with 89.67 points.

Figure skaters will perform their free programs on Saturday, November 15.

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz