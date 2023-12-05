5 December 2023
EN

Volleyball players’ selection: Oguz, Balaken and Sheki - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
5 December 2023 10:47
Volleyball players’ selection: Oguz, Balaken and Sheki - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation continues its visits to the regions regarding the selection of children and youth volleyball players.

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of the national teams consisting of teenagers and young girls, Shahin Chatma, as well as representatives of the federation, visited the cities like Oguz, Balakan and Sheki this time.

Specialists met with children in several secondary schools and gave them detailed information about volleyball, as well as about the work done and planned for the development of this sport.

At the end of the meeting, the representatives of the federation registered the children who met the relevant criteria.

