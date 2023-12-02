3 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan High League: A flying start from "Khari Bulbul Shusha"

Volleyball
News
2 December 2023 21:52
"Khari Byul Byul Shusha" started the Azerbaijan High League with a victory.

Idman.biz reports that the team representing Azerbaijan in European Cups defeated "Neftchi".

"Khari Byul Byul Shusha", who won the first set, did not succeed with the opponent in the next set. After that, the visiting team, who played better, won convincingly.

It should be noted that "Neftchi" lost for the third time in four games.

High League
December 2
"Neftchi" - "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - 1:3 (21:25, 27:25, 15:25, 18:25)
Baku. Volleyball Center

Azerrail

3

3

0

9-2

273-233

8

Murov Az Terminal

3

2

1

6-6

283-276

5

Khari Byul Byul Lachin

2

1

1

5-3

183-174

4

Neftchi

3

1

2

6-6

360-358

4

Khari Byul Byul Shusha

1

1

0

3-1

100-81

3

MOIK

3

0

3

0-9

152-229

0

