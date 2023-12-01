"Murov Az Terminal" won the tie-break

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men was held.

Idman.biz reports that in the only match of the day took place between "Murov Az Terminal" and "Khari Byul Byul Lachin".

The winner of the match was determined after 5 sets. "Murov Az Terminal" showed great perseverance despite falling behind with the score of 1:2. The team played well in the last two sets and won its second win of the season. "Khari Byulbyul Lachin", which won 3:0 against MOIK in the first match, was satisfied with 1 point this time.

High League

December 1

3:00 p.m. "Murov AZ Terminal" - "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" - 3:2 (25:19, 18:25, 23:25, 25:21, 16:14)

Baku. Volleyball Center

Azerrail 3 3 0 9-2 273-233 8 Murov AZ Terminal 3 2 1 6-6 283-276 5 Khari Byulbyul Lachin 2 1 1 5-3 183-174 4 Neftchi 3 1 2 6-6 279-258 4 Khari Byulbyul Shusha 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0 MOIK 3 0 3 0-9 152-229 0

