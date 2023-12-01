2 December 2023
EN

"Murov Az Terminal" won the tie-break

Volleyball
News
1 December 2023 19:42
"Murov Az Terminal" won the tie-break

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men was held.

Idman.biz reports that in the only match of the day took place between "Murov Az Terminal" and "Khari Byul Byul Lachin".

The winner of the match was determined after 5 sets. "Murov Az Terminal" showed great perseverance despite falling behind with the score of 1:2. The team played well in the last two sets and won its second win of the season. "Khari Byulbyul Lachin", which won 3:0 against MOIK in the first match, was satisfied with 1 point this time.

High League

December 1
3:00 p.m. "Murov AZ Terminal" - "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" - 3:2 (25:19, 18:25, 23:25, 25:21, 16:14)
Baku. Volleyball Center

Azerrail

3

3

0

9-2

273-233

8

Murov AZ Terminal

3

2

1

6-6

283-276

5

Khari Byulbyul Lachin

2

1

1

5-3

183-174

4

Neftchi

3

1

2

6-6

279-258

4

Khari Byulbyul Shusha

0

0

0

0-0

0-0

0

MOIK

3

0

3

0-9

152-229

0

İdman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani team capitan had a health problem
1 December 15:21
Volleyball

Azerbaijani team capitan had a health problem

He was taken directly to the hospital from the airport
Victor with a clean sheet from "Azerrail"
29 November 17:46
Volleyball

Victor with a clean sheet from "Azerrail"

The third round of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players has been concluded
Leader vs "Neftchi"
29 November 17:31
Volleyball

Leader vs "Neftchi"

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan Championship among men's volleyball players will be held

"Azerrail" or "Murov AZ Terminal"?
29 November 16:00
Volleyball

"Azerrail" or "Murov AZ Terminal"?

The third round of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players will be concluded today

The Azerbaijani referee was assigned to the game of "Galatasaray".
29 November 12:19
Volleyball

The Azerbaijani referee was assigned to the game of "Galatasaray".

Fuad Hajiyev will manage the match of the 1/8 final stage of the CEV Cup today
"Absheron" defeated the debutant
28 November 22:15
Volleyball

"Absheron" defeated the debutant

The next games of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players were held today

Most read

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO
30 November 10:50
World football

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded
The “tragic” death of former youth international Agyemang Diawusie
29 November 13:52
World football

The “tragic” death of former youth international Agyemang Diawusie

Jahn Regensburg footballer Agyemang Diawusie has died aged 25
The opening ceremony of the World Championship was held in Baku - PHOTO
29 November 18:42
Wrestling

The opening ceremony of the World Championship was held in Baku - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the 36th World Championship in military wrestling was held in Baku
The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States
30 November 10:53
Basketball

The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation