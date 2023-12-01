2 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijani team capitan had a health problem

Volleyball
News
1 December 2023 15:21
"Khari Byul Byul Shusha" volleyball club faced an unpleasant incident in Greece.

According to the information given to Idman.biz by the club, Tural Hasanli, the player of the team that went on a trip for the match with Panathinaikos, has a serious health problem.

The captain of the Azerbaijan national team was brought to Baku in a very critical condition after he was worried about his health and was taken directly from the airport to the hospital. He underwent a serious operation here.

Tural's condition after internal bleeding and intestinal burst operation is considered relatively satisfactory.

It should be noted that "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" lost to "Panathinaikos" in the Challenge Cup and said goodbye to the European Cup.

Idman.biz

