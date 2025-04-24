President of the European Volleyball Confederation visited the Alley of Honor - PHOTO

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) and the President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Roko Sikiric, who is on a visit to our country, visited the Alley of Honor.

AVF representatives and the guest paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his grave, Idman.biz reports.

The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated and flowers were laid at her grave.

The guests also visited the Alley of Martyrs. Flowers were laid at the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz