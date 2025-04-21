21 April 2025
EN

Champions stumble in final opener – PHOTO

Volleyball
News
21 April 2025 17:22
19
Champions stumble in final opener – PHOTO

The final stage of the Women’s Volleyball Super League kicked off today.

Reigning champions Azeryol faced off against Absheron in the first match of the title clash, Idman.biz reports.

The match was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Volleyball Center. Azeryol, champions of the past two seasons, suffered a straight-set defeat. Absheron, runners-up for the last two years, took the first step toward revenge with a confident win.

Women’s Super League – Final (Game 1)
April 21

15:00. Azeryol 0–3 Absheron (19:25, 16:25, 18:25)

The Volleyball Center of Ministry of Youth and Sports

The second match between the teams is scheduled for tomorrow.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yelyzaveta Ruban: “We gave It our all – and became champions”
16 April 16:39
Volleyball

Yelyzaveta Ruban: “We gave It our all – and became champions”

These were the words of Azerbaijani national team volleyball player Yelyzaveta Ruban, who clinched the Romanian Championship title with Alba
Mariya Kirilyuk: "We will win again"
16 April 09:26
Volleyball

Mariya Kirilyuk: "We will win again"

The middle blocker shared her thoughts on the first match of the Premier League semifinals

Abdulazimova’s team opens final series with win
15 April 11:49
Volleyball

Abdulazimova’s team opens final series with win

The Azerbaijani volleyball player’s club, Vasas, defeated Békéscsaba 3–0 in the first match
Ruban and Kharchenko one step away from Romanian Championship title
14 April 12:21
Volleyball

Ruban and Kharchenko one step away from Romanian Championship title

Azerbaijani national volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Oksana Kharchenko are just one win away from clinching the Romanian league title
WATCH: 5-months pregnant volleyball star takes the court in Brazil and wins hearts
13 April 16:23
Volleyball

WATCH: 5-months pregnant volleyball star takes the court in Brazil and wins hearts

An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Super League
Ruban named MVP in final match
10 April 16:26
Volleyball

Ruban named MVP in final match

Azerbaijani volleyball player Yelyzaveta Ruban has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the second match

Most read

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?
19 April 10:33
Football

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, may be on the move
WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat
19 April 18:09
Football

WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat

Azerbaijan national team forward found the net twice in the German championship but couldn't prevent his team from losing
First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO
19 April 10:00
Gymnastics

First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is in full swing, and today marks a milestone

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points
19 April 09:00
Football

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points

The Turkish Super Lig kicked off its 32nd round with two exciting matches