Champions stumble in final opener – PHOTO

The final stage of the Women’s Volleyball Super League kicked off today.

Reigning champions Azeryol faced off against Absheron in the first match of the title clash, Idman.biz reports.

The match was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Volleyball Center. Azeryol, champions of the past two seasons, suffered a straight-set defeat. Absheron, runners-up for the last two years, took the first step toward revenge with a confident win.

Women’s Super League – Final (Game 1)

April 21

15:00. Azeryol 0–3 Absheron (19:25, 16:25, 18:25)

The Volleyball Center of Ministry of Youth and Sports

The second match between the teams is scheduled for tomorrow.

