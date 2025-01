Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova's team, Vasas, has secured their second victory in the CEV Champions League group stage.

Idman.biz reports that the Hungarian team triumphed 3-0 over France's Nantes in the fifth round on home soil.

Abdulazimova contributed 8 points in the match.

Vasas had previously defeated Nantes in the first round as well, and with 5 points, they are currently third in the group, trailing second-place Budowlani Lodz from Poland by 3 points.

Idman.biz