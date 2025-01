Azerbaijani national volleyball player Polina Rahimova, representing Brazil's Osasco club, played her first match of the year.

Her team secured a 3:1 victory against Maringá on their home court in the Brazilian regular championship, Idman.biz reports.

Polina contributed 6 points during the match, helping Osasco catch up to tournament leader Praia. Both teams now have 29 points in the standings.

