Ganja Volleyball Club added another foreign volleyball player.

The team has included Russian volleyball player Maria Tushova, Idman.biz reports.

The forward was transferred from the Philippine club Capital1 Solar Spikers to the regional representative.

This is the second Russian volleyball player in Ganja. Before that, the club added blocker Anastasia Atepalina.

Another international of the team is Thai Tichaya Boonlert.

Idman.biz