9 December 2023
EN

"Azerrail" vs the outsider, the debutants against each other

Volleyball
News
9 December 2023 09:55
"Azerrail" vs the outsider, the debutants against each other

Today, 2 games postponed from the 1st round will be held in the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players.

According to Idman.biz, "National Aviation Academy" and "Ganja" clubs will face each-other in the first meeting of the day.

In the duel of debutants with 3 points, the hosts are considered lucky.

Next, "Azerrail" will face UNEC. "Demiryolchular" is expected to win comfortably in this match.

Azerbaijan High League
Women
I round
December 6
15:00. "National Aviation Academy" -"Ganja"
Baku, Volleyball Center

19:00. "Azerrail" - UNEC
Baku, the sports hall of "Murov Az Terminal".

Absheron

4

4

0

12-2

350-263

12

Azerrail

4

3

1

10-3

312-265

9

Murov Az Terminal

4

3

1

9-3

283-208

9

National Aviation Academy

4

1

3

4-9

267-287

3

Ganja

3

1

2

3-6

235-271

3

UNEC

4

0

4

0-12

147-300

0

Idman.biz

Related news

The head coach of our team explained the reason for the defeat in 4 games: "We have to talk realistically"
11:50
Volleyball

The head coach of our team explained the reason for the defeat in 4 games: "We have to talk realistically"

"The main goal of our participation in this tournament is to increase the experience of the team."
Azerbaijan volleyball player's health condition has lost ground
01:01
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball player's health condition has lost ground

Tural Hasanli, the volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team and "Khari Byul Byul Shusha", has deteriorated
Our national team won only 1 set
8 December 17:02
Volleyball

Our national team won only 1 set

The Azerbaijani national volleyball team, consisting of under-18 boys, played its fourth game in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship
Leaders’ challenge
7 December 15:44
Volleyball

Leaders’ challenge

Today, 2 games will be held in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men

Another defeat
7 December 15:31
Volleyball

Another defeat

The team coached by Jalil Bakhtioz faced Latvia
Azerbaijan’s player was discharged from the hospital
7 December 13:35
Volleyball

Azerbaijan’s player was discharged from the hospital

The 33-year-old setter will continue his treatment at home under the supervision of a doctor

Most read

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship
"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"
6 December 14:48
World football

"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"

"I am neither satisfied with myself nor with the performance of my teammates. Our duty is to score a goal and we are not able to do it." Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Argentinian player of "Neftchi" Lucas Melano at the press conference held today.

Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
7 December 10:58
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Interview of Azerbaijan national football player Nigar Mirzaliyeva on Idman.biz website
"Neftchi" match postponed: 6 players have high fever
6 December 15:47
Volleyball

"Neftchi" match postponed: 6 players have high fever

More information about when the match will be held