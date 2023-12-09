"Azerrail" vs the outsider, the debutants against each other

Today, 2 games postponed from the 1st round will be held in the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players.

According to Idman.biz, "National Aviation Academy" and "Ganja" clubs will face each-other in the first meeting of the day.

In the duel of debutants with 3 points, the hosts are considered lucky.

Next, "Azerrail" will face UNEC. "Demiryolchular" is expected to win comfortably in this match.

Azerbaijan High League

Women

I round

December 6

15:00. "National Aviation Academy" -"Ganja"

Baku, Volleyball Center

19:00. "Azerrail" - UNEC

Baku, the sports hall of "Murov Az Terminal".

Absheron 4 4 0 12-2 350-263 12 Azerrail 4 3 1 10-3 312-265 9 Murov Az Terminal 4 3 1 9-3 283-208 9 National Aviation Academy 4 1 3 4-9 267-287 3 Ganja 3 1 2 3-6 235-271 3 UNEC 4 0 4 0-12 147-300 0

Idman.biz