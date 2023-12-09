"Azerrail" vs the outsider, the debutants against each other

Today, 2 games postponed from the 1st round will be held in the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players.
According to Idman.biz, "National Aviation Academy" and "Ganja" clubs will face each-other in the first meeting of the day.
In the duel of debutants with 3 points, the hosts are considered lucky.
Next, "Azerrail" will face UNEC. "Demiryolchular" is expected to win comfortably in this match.
Azerbaijan High League
Women
I round
December 6
15:00. "National Aviation Academy" -"Ganja"
Baku, Volleyball Center
19:00. "Azerrail" - UNEC
Baku, the sports hall of "Murov Az Terminal".
|
Absheron
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
12-2
|
350-263
|
12
|
Azerrail
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
10-3
|
312-265
|
9
|
Murov Az Terminal
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
9-3
|
283-208
|
9
|
National Aviation Academy
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
4-9
|
267-287
|
3
|
Ganja
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
3-6
|
235-271
|
3
|
UNEC
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0-12
|
147-300
|
0
Idman.biz