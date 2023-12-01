1 December 2023
EN

Our table tennis player won a silver medal in the international tournament

Table tennis
News
1 December 2023 13:01
Our table tennis player won a silver medal in the international tournament

An international table tennis tournament dedicated to the memory of Nikolai Nikitin was held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athlete Onur Guluzada finished the race in 2nd place.

He was awarded a silver medal in the competition of athletes born in 2010 and younger. Onur, who defeated all his opponents in the group stage, advanced to the final by overcoming the representative of Belarus in the 1/16 finals, Russian athletes in the 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 finals. Our table tennis player lost to an opponent one year older than him in the decidive game

With this result, Guluzada qualified for compete in the tournament of athletes born in 2008-2009.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani tennis player will participate in the international tournament
29 November 15:56
Table tennis

Azerbaijani tennis player will participate in the international tournament

He will try to justify the trust in the competition of tennis players born in 2010
The Azerbaijani judge was awarded in Kazakhstan
13 November 16:21
Table tennis

The Azerbaijani judge was awarded in Kazakhstan

International table tennis referee Zaur Mikayilov was awarded
Onur Guluzade left for China
11 November 15:05
Table tennis

Onur Guluzade left for China

Azerbaijan's table tennis player Onur Guluzade will participate in another international meeting with the aim of increasing his skill level
Azerbaijani table tennis players left for Kazakhstan
4 November 16:28
Table tennis

Azerbaijani table tennis players left for Kazakhstan

The table tennis players of Azerbaijan will participate in the II Universiade of Turkic-speaking peoples, which will be held in Turkestan, Kazakhstan
The winners of the National Championship dedicated to Victory Day have been determined
4 November 09:13
Table tennis

The winners of the National Championship dedicated to Victory Day have been determined

Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, the National Table Tennis Championship dedicated to the Victory Day has been concluded
The Azerbaijani table tennis players won 8 prizes in the International Tournament
29 October 21:39
Table tennis

The Azerbaijani table tennis players won 8 prizes in the International Tournament

The "Riga City Council's Youth Cup" Tournament has been concluded in Riga, the capital of Latvia

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO
30 November 10:50
World football

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded
The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States
30 November 10:53
Basketball

The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO
28 November 16:36
Wrestling

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO

A press conference was held on the World Wrestling Championship to be held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center