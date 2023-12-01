Our table tennis player won a silver medal in the international tournament

An international table tennis tournament dedicated to the memory of Nikolai Nikitin was held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athlete Onur Guluzada finished the race in 2nd place.

He was awarded a silver medal in the competition of athletes born in 2010 and younger. Onur, who defeated all his opponents in the group stage, advanced to the final by overcoming the representative of Belarus in the 1/16 finals, Russian athletes in the 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 finals. Our table tennis player lost to an opponent one year older than him in the decidive game

With this result, Guluzada qualified for compete in the tournament of athletes born in 2008-2009.

Idman.biz