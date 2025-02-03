Azerbaijani table tennis players return from WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025 with 3 medals

Azerbaijani table tennis players have finished the WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025 tournament in Qatar’s capital, Doha, with 3 medals.

Idman.biz reports that Onur Guluzade claimed a silver medal in the U-15 doubles category on the final day of the competition. Alongside his South Korean partner Ma Yeongmin, Guluzade reached the final, where they were defeated by Turkish athletes Kenan Kahraman and Gorkem Ocalan, settling for the silver medal.

Earlier in the tournament, Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli earned a bronze medal in the mixed doubles category, while Marziyya Nurmatova and Aylin Asgarova secured a bronze in the women's doubles.

