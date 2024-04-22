Azerbaijani table tennis players participate in the next international competition

WTT Youth Contender 2024 will be held in Mets, France and Spa, Belgium.

Idman.biz reports that Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli will represent Azerbaijan in the competition.

Team members will compete under the leadership of coaches Mikhail Timofeyev and Elnur Hidayatzade. The tournaments started today will be concluded on April 28.

It should be noted that Guluzade was awarded a bronze medal in a similar tournament held in Luxembourg on the eve of the next test. He also went to the Belgian trials from Luxembourg, where he was in a training camp.

Idman.biz