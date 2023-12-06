6 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has started

Table tennis
News
6 December 2023 15:41
Today, the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Table Tennis cup has started.

Idman.biz reports that athletes born in 2005-2008, 2009 and younger compete in the competition held at "Shua Sports Complex".

Participants will show their skills in individual, double, mixed-double and team categories.

The main purpose of the competition is to promote and popularize table tennis, to identify strong and promising athletes, to determine the staff of national teams in different age groups, and to increase the training potential of athletes.

The National Cup will be concluded on December 9.

Idman.biz

