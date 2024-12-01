Baku hosts opening of 'Swimming for All' finals - PHOTO

The final stage of the "Swimming for All" project began today at the Baku Aquatic Palace.

According to Idman.biz, the opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Head of the Sports Department Elnur Mammadov, and President of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, Khanlar Fataliyev.

The event commenced with a judges’ parade, followed by the Azerbaijani National Anthem. Participants then observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives during the 44-day Patriotic War. The competition was officially declared open shortly thereafter.

The competition, targeting the 14+ age category, will determine winners who will qualify for the finals scheduled for 2025, where they will represent Azerbaijan among member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz