31 August 2024
"Let's cross Kur?!" an open water swimming competition will be held

Swimming
News
31 August 2024 10:18
In order to promote, spread and develop water sports, a mass swimming competition in open water will be held again today.

The event will be held in the city of Mingachevir under the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation and the Baku City Ring Operating Company, Idman.biz reports.

Anyone over 13 years old who can swim from all regions and cities can participate in the 300-meter race between professionals and amateurs. The winners will be awarded with appropriate diplomas, medals and gifts.

The first open water swimming competition was organized in 2022 in the Caspian Sea (Caspian Wave), and in 2023 in the Kur River in Mingachevir (Let's cross Kur).

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

