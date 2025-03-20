20 March 2025
How and where will our famous athletes celebrate Novruz? - SURVEY

How and where will our famous athletes celebrate Novruz? - SURVEY

Today, Novruz is celebrated in our country.

Idman.biz conducted a survey on how the sports community will celebrate the holiday and which Novruz traditions they like the most.

Aynur Imanova (volleyball player): “I will celebrate the holiday with my parents in Shirvan. I love all the traditions of Novruz. Especially gathering around the bonfire. I will teach my daughter to throw hats.”

Gurban Gurbanov (wrestler): “Next month there is a European Championship among adults, we are preparing for it. There will be no opportunity to celebrate the holiday.”

Yaylagul Ramazanova (archer): “I have always been looking forward to Novruz since childhood. I love gathering around the bonfire and having interesting conversations at the tea table during this holiday. The tradition of throwing hats is also interesting, most likely this year we will throw it with my daughter.”

Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (judoist): “I do not celebrate Novruz.”

Alfonso Dominguez (boxer): “I will celebrate Novruz in Goygol during a training camp. I like to eat pilaf the most during the holiday, especially meat. Among the sweets, I like shekerbura. The holiday tradition that surprised me the most was throwing the hat.”

Gullu Agalarzadeh (rhythmic gymnast): “I will spend Novruz with my family. Among the holiday traditions, I especially like throwing the hat and jumping over the bonfire.”

Malik Hasanov (boxer): “Currently, we are at a training camp in Goygol with the national team. Therefore, this year I will not be able to celebrate the holiday with my family. I have important competitions ahead, and now I am focused on my main work.”

Ulvu Ganizade (wrestler): “I will celebrate the holiday at home with my family. To be honest, I don’t have a special love for Novruz, for me it’s just one of those days. I don’t think I’ll do anything related to throwing hats or any other traditions.”

Amil Hamzayev (basketball player): “I will celebrate Novruz with my family in Ganja. My favorite holiday tradition is jumping over a bonfire.”

Imameddin Khalilov (para-taekwondo player): “I will celebrate Novruz with my family in Ganja. My favorite holiday tradition is gathering around a bonfire with my neighbors and playing. I have some friends who are very stingy. I’m very curious about what they put in their hats. That’s why I’m thinking of throwing hats at their doors.”

Yekaterina Sariyeva (athlete): “Unfortunately, I will not be able to celebrate Novruz at home. During the holiday, we will be at a training camp with the national team. As a child, I loved to throw hats and then collect all the sweets and sit by the bonfire and eat them. Currently, they strictly monitor nutrition, but I will eat some sweets secretly from the coach. We are trying to preserve the holiday traditions.”

Shahin Diniyev (former head coach of the national team): “I will celebrate the holiday with my family. Most likely, we will gather around the bonfire with our neighbors. Novruz has very interesting customs and traditions. Throwing hats is one of them. That custom has also become modernized, and now they write what you want and put it inside the hat. True, I am not old enough to throw hats now. But it is a beautiful custom for children.”

Elmin Alishanov (volleyball player): “Novruz is one of my favorite holidays. Like every year, this year I will celebrate Novruz with my family. I love traditions like jumping over bonfires, fighting over eggs, and throwing hats.”

