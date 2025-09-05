Winners crowned at Azerbaijani Shooting Championship - PHOTO

The winners of the Azerbaijani Shooting Championship have been determined.

The announcement was made by the press service of the Shooting Federation, Idman.biz reports.

In the men’s 50-meter small-bore pistol event, Rasul Mammadov won gold, Haji Musayev took silver, and Vladislav Kalmikov earned bronze.

In the women’s 25-meter small-bore pistol event, Zeynab Sultanova claimed the top spot, Nilufar Samadli came second, and Sofiya Barkhalova finished third. In the men’s category, Ruslan Lunev took gold, Imran Garayev silver, and Jafar Sultanli bronze.

In the 50-meter three-position rifle event, Nigar Ramazanova emerged as the winner, with Alimammad Huseynov taking second place and Uzeyir Tapdigli finishing third.

