Azerbaijan national team falls just short of a medal

2025 European Championships 10m Juniors are in full swing.

Azerbaijani shooters are competing in the ongoing event in Osijek, Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

In the boys' pistol shooting competition, the qualification round has concluded, but none of Azerbaijan’s representatives managed to secure a spot in the final. Vladislav Kalmikov finished 11th with 571 points, Haji Musayev placed 28th with 565 points, and Imran Garayev ranked 39th with 563 points.

In the team standings, Azerbaijan accumulated 1,699 points, narrowly missing out on a podium finish by securing 4th place. The national team trailed Italy by 17 points, Ukraine by 9, and Romania by 7.

In the girls' competition, Leyli Aliyeva placed 18th with 563 points, while Sofia Barkalova (556 points) and Amina Omarova (547 points) finished 32nd and 48th, respectively. Mehriban Gumbayeva (545 points) and Khalida Aliyeva (527 points) ranked 50th and 62nd. The Azerbaijani girls’ team, consisting of Leyli, Sofia, and Amina, secured 10th place with a total of 1,666 points.

