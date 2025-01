The Azerbaijani shooting team will compete in the ISSF Grand Prix tournament in Ruse, Slovenia, starting from January 9.

142 athletes from 20 countries will compete for 12 sets of medals in the event, Idman.biz reports.

Among the participants are Olympic bronze medalist Miran Maričić (Croatia) and Olympic champion Damir Mikec (Serbia).

The Azerbaijani team includes Khanna Aliyeva, Nigar Nasirova, Ruslan Lunev, Vladislav Kalmikov, Ramiz Khalilov, and Uzeyir Tapdigli.

Idman.biz