Ruslan Lunev: "I had to take a new weapon" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Ruslan Lunev, the leader of the Azerbaijan national team in shooting, to Idman.biz

- 2024 ends. Can the year be called successful for you?

- I don't rate my speech very well this year. The reason for this is that I won fewer medals than in previous years.

- You finished the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games in 18th place. Does this have a part in the failure?

- Yes, I can say that my speech was unsuccessful. As a result, despite my increase, my failure to reach the finals suggests so.

- What was the biggest lesson you learned from the Olympics?

- I clarified something. In sports, not only preparation, but also luck is very important.

- What competitions will you participate in next?

- Race does not matter. I will try to participate in all tournaments.

- In your post on the social network, you stated that the goal is the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028. Considering that you will be 39 years old at that time, it will not be difficult for you to succeed?

- This is my goal. If it's about age, it won't be difficult. Because age is not a problem in our sport. Perhaps after the age of 60 there may be difficulty. But not until then. There are many Olympic medalists who won medals at the age of 40-60. One of them is my mother Irada Ashumova.

- In the last competitions, you perform in 2 types - 10 m and 25 m distance shooting. Which one will you prefer next year?

- One year before the Paris Olympics, I chose 25 m shooting. Although I performed in both types, I was mainly focused on the distance of 25 m. My gun broke 1.5 months before the games. I had to buy a new one. It is difficult to get used to a new weapon during that time. Normally it is not recommended to change weapons at least 9-12 months before a competition. Because the trigger and other parts are different. The cartridge is not used in the weapon used at a distance of 10 m. Lead wears out later than bullets. For this reason, in the next 4 years, I want to perform mainly at a distance of 10 m. I'll have a shot at both. Another reason for choosing this distance is the lower result of reaching the finals in the 10 m distance in the last 3 Summer Olympic Games.

Emin Agha

Idman.biz