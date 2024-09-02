Target shooting winners determined at Baku Championship - PHOTO

Baku Championship 2024 was held in the sport of stand shooting.

Idman.biz reports that the competition, which started at the Baku Shooting Center, was jointly organized by the Baku City Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation.



More than 40 young athletes representing different sports clubs competed in individual and mixed team competitions in round stand and trench stand types of stand shooting. After 3 days of intense competition, the athletes who won the championship were awarded with medals and diplomas.



Skeet winners among girls:

1. Daniella Ulanova

2. Jamila Pashayeva

3. Minaye Novruzova



Winners among boys:

1. Mahammad Teyyublu

2. Aslan Gurbanov

3. Huseyn Mahmudov



Trap winners among girls:

1. Aylin Guliyeva

2. Narmin Jafarova

3. Narmin Badalli



Winners among boys:

1. Murtaza Novruzlu

2. Mirza Meibullayev

3. Kamil Madatov



Skeet winners in mixed team competition:

1. Daniyella Ulanova

1. Eldar Ajdarov

2. Jamila Pashayeva

2. Murad Allahverdiyev

3. Mahammad Teyyublu

3. Minaya Novruzova



Trap winners in mixed team competition:

1. Narmin Badalli

1. Mirza Meibullayev

2. Jalal Mammadov

2. Narmin Jafarova

3. Murtaza Novruzlu

3. Hagigat Jafarova



