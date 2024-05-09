A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that today 17 shooters of the Azerbaijan national team will go to the target.

In the skit, Azerbaijani snipers will conclude the competition on the 2nd day of the qualification stage. Niyaz Agazade, Fuad Gurbanov, Javid Hasanov, Ali Mustafayev and Huseyn Mahmudov, as well as Nurlana Jafarova, Regina Meftahatdinova, Sevda Mustafayeva and Jamila Pashayeva will compete. In this type, the classification will take place in the first half of the day, and the finals will take place in the second half.

5 members of Azerbaijani women's team will finish the competition that started yesterday in pistol shooting from a distance of 25 m. Khanna Aliyeva, Zeyneb Sultanova, Heqiqet Atayeva, Nigar Nasirova and Narmina Samadova will be in front of the goal. Men's qualifying will begin today. Ruslan Lunyov, Jafar Sultanli and Ilham Garayev will try to reach the decisive stage.

It should be noted that the World Cup will end on May 12.

Idman.biz