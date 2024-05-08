Podraski: "Baku Shooting Center is one of the best facilities in the world" - PHOTO

The World Shooting Cup started in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that today the final round of the men's 25 m pistol rapid fire was held.

Clément Besua from France won the bronze medal with 25 accurate shots. Chinese Xinjie Wang and Czech Martin Podraski fought for the championship. Since the number of accurate shots in the main stage of the interesting passing duel was equal (32), 5 additional shots were needed. Experienced Podraski hit all the targets in the decisive stage and experienced the joy of gold medal for the 5th time in his career. Xinjie Wang finished the race with a silver medal.

After the fight, Podraski shared his impressions on the medal: "This is the first medal I got in Baku. Of course I'm glad. Experience is very important at this stage. I have participated in many finals so far. I was the oldest shooter in today's final. In my opinion, experience played a big role in my winning "gold". I am proud to sign such a result on behalf of myself and my country. The number of accurate shots I made today was also a new record in the history of Czech shooting."

He said that the shooting fields deserve the best words: "Both the center itself, the conditions created, and the lighting system, which plays an important role during the finals, are quite good. Baku Shooting Center is one of the best facilities in the world."

It should be noted that the World Cup will end on May 12.

Idman.biz