World Cup: Azerbaijan’s 14 shooters in the qualification stage

The World Shooting Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that today 14 shooters of the Azerbaijan national team will fight.

Niyaz Aghazade, Fuad Gurbanov, Javid Hasanov, Ali Mustafayev, and Huseyn Mahmudov will start the qualification stage in the men's skit competition. The female snipers Nurlana Jafarova, Regina Meftahatdinova, Sevda Mustafayeva, and Jamila Pashayeva will compete in the same category.

5 members of our women's team will try their hand at shooting with a pistol from a distance of 25 m. Khanna Aliyeva, Zeynab Sultanova, Hagigat Atayeva, Nigar Nasirova and Narmina Samadova will be in front of the goal.

It should be noted that the World Cup will end on May 12.

Idman.biz