7 May 2024
EN

20th place from Ruslan Lunev

Shooting
News
7 May 2024 15:35
The qualification stage of the shooting World Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category.

Idman.biz reports that the participants of the final stage of the men's 25 m pistol shooting competition have been determined.

Azerbaijani shooters could not win the two-day qualifying round. Ruslan Lunev took 20th place with 577 points, Jafar Sultanli took 53rd place with 536 points, and Ilham Garayev took 55th place with 531 points.

It should be noted that 60 shooters competed in the qualification stage.

