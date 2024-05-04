4 May 2024
EN

The Chinese world champion won the next title in Baku - PHOTO

Shooting
News
4 May 2024 15:29
The Chinese world champion won the next title in Baku - PHOTO

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that today the final competitions were held between men and women in the 10-meter air pistol shooting category.

The gold medal was won by Yu Xie representing China. The Asian athlete, who won the title of world champion at the World Cup held in Baku last year, overcame Robin Walter from Germany in the decisive stage.

The bronze medal was also awarded to her teammate. Boven Zhang, the 3-time world champion, was satisfied with "bronze" this time.

French Camille Yedrjeyesvki achieved a surprising result in women's competition in the same category. The 22-year-old shooter won the gold medal by beating strong competitors from China and Korea. Yeji Kim from Korea won silver, and Ranxin Jiang from China won bronze.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also participated in the medal presentation ceremony.

Yedrzejevski, who could not hold back her tears after winning the gold medal, said that the qualification stage was quite intense: "It was good that the final stage happened a day later. In that case, I had time to relax and tune in to the decisive phase. I thank my coach for climbing the podium. Yes, after knowing that I won "gold", I was moved and couldn't hold back my tears. At that moment, I was proud of myself and overwhelmed with emotions. Because we don't win gold medals every day, such moments sometimes affect a person.

The French shooter said that our capital is important for her and expressed her satisfaction with what she saw: "This is my first gold medal in Baku. I won a silver medal at the World Cup held here in 2022. I know Baku Shooting Center well in general. Maybe this factor has a role in my success. Because I feel comfortable in every way. I have fond memories of your capital. We had the opportunity to tour the city together with our team. We wandered in the center, walked by the sea. I must say that we enjoy being here."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

World Cup: Azerbaijani shooters have stopped fighting
17:46
Shooting

World Cup: Azerbaijani shooters have stopped fighting

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues
Baku test of 14 Azerbaijani snipers
12:25
Shooting

Baku test of 14 Azerbaijani snipers

The competition, which started on May 1, will end on May 12
Ruslan Lunev was 21st in the World Cup
3 May 15:49
Shooting

Ruslan Lunev was 21st in the World Cup

78 shooters determined the owner of 8 tickets to the final
Turkish team won the first gold medal in Baku
3 May 12:34
Shooting

Turkish team won the first gold medal in Baku

The first winners of the Shooting World Cup held in Baku have been announced
10 Azerbaijani shooters seeking the bull's eye
3 May 10:54
Shooting

10 Azerbaijani shooters seeking the bull's eye

The fight in two more types will be started today
Vilayat Eyvazov was awarded the ISSF gold medal - PHOTO
2 May 14:43
Shooting

Vilayat Eyvazov was awarded the ISSF gold medal - PHOTO

The meeting took place on the eve of the opening ceremony of the World Cup held in Baku

Most read

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO
3 May 09:32
World football

Bayer won in Rome, draw in Marseille - VIDEO

The Europa League semi-finals kicked off today
Azerbaijan defeated the World Champion - PHOTO
2 May 09:31
Football

Azerbaijan defeated the World Champion - PHOTO

In the match with the last world champion, our players won 5:4
5 clubs will represent Germany in the Champions League
2 May 09:52
Football

5 clubs will represent Germany in the Champions League

One more place has been given to the Bundesliga
Home test of Big Five clubs
2 May 12:28
Football

Home test of Big Five clubs

Two matches will take place in the third-tier European club tournament