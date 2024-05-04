The Chinese world champion won the next title in Baku - PHOTO

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that today the final competitions were held between men and women in the 10-meter air pistol shooting category.

The gold medal was won by Yu Xie representing China. The Asian athlete, who won the title of world champion at the World Cup held in Baku last year, overcame Robin Walter from Germany in the decisive stage.

The bronze medal was also awarded to her teammate. Boven Zhang, the 3-time world champion, was satisfied with "bronze" this time.

French Camille Yedrjeyesvki achieved a surprising result in women's competition in the same category. The 22-year-old shooter won the gold medal by beating strong competitors from China and Korea. Yeji Kim from Korea won silver, and Ranxin Jiang from China won bronze.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also participated in the medal presentation ceremony.

Yedrzejevski, who could not hold back her tears after winning the gold medal, said that the qualification stage was quite intense: "It was good that the final stage happened a day later. In that case, I had time to relax and tune in to the decisive phase. I thank my coach for climbing the podium. Yes, after knowing that I won "gold", I was moved and couldn't hold back my tears. At that moment, I was proud of myself and overwhelmed with emotions. Because we don't win gold medals every day, such moments sometimes affect a person.

The French shooter said that our capital is important for her and expressed her satisfaction with what she saw: "This is my first gold medal in Baku. I won a silver medal at the World Cup held here in 2022. I know Baku Shooting Center well in general. Maybe this factor has a role in my success. Because I feel comfortable in every way. I have fond memories of your capital. We had the opportunity to tour the city together with our team. We wandered in the center, walked by the sea. I must say that we enjoy being here."

Idman.biz